NBA World Sends Love To Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper
On Wednesday night, the San Antonio Spurs selected Dylan Harper with the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The former Rutgers guard is seen as a potential All-Star.
Via NBA Draft: "ALL-ACCESS WITH DYLAN HARPER
A suit for mom.
A phone call with Wemby.
A new home in San Antonio.
Go behind the scenes with the #2 pick for the Spurs!"
Following the draft, Harper made a post to Instagram that had over 154,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "Blessed is an understatement💯🖤"
Many people around the NBA world sent love to Harper in the comments.
Ace Bailey: "Love ya brudda🤞🏾❤️"
Stephon Castle: "turnt!"
Eddy Curry: "🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Isaiah Thomas: "🏁🏁🏁"
Robert Dillingham: "My mf boy"
Spurs: "Let’s go! 🔥"
Harper finished his only season of college basketball with averages of 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Despite his strong year, Rutgers did not make the NCAA Tournament.
Via @ZachNBA_: "San Antonio Spurs young core (25 & under):
Dylan Harper - 19
Carter Bryant - 19
Stephon Castle - 20
Victor Wembanyama - 21
Jeremy Sochan - 22
Julian Champagnie - 23
Devin Vassell - 24
Keldon Johnson - 25
Top two young core in the league and it’s not No.2."
The Spurs last made the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season.