NBA World Showing Sympathy For Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry
Steph Curry had been in the middle of an outstanding start to Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
However, the two-time MVP left the game with an injury, and he ended up missing the final four games of the series.
On Wednesday night, the Warriors were officially eliminated when they lost by a score of 121-110.
They lost all four games without Curry.
Curry was getting a lot of sympathy on social media.
House of Highlights: "Steph can’t believe what he’s watching 😭"
@Troydan: "If you don't feel bad for Steph Curry right now you don't have a heart"
@StephMuse_: "Season over because the goat point guard pulls his hamstring carrying a bum roster… Saddest part is the Warriors win this series easily with Steph"
StatMuse: "Steph Curry this season:
— 24.5 PPG
— 6.0 APG
— 1.1 SPG
— 4.4 3PM
— Most 3PM in an age 36 season
— 2nd most PTS in an age 36 season
injuries suck."
@namxsj: "what hurts the most is that every year is so valuable for steph now. watching the whole season and all his effort to keep this team afloat just get thrown away like that was frustrating.
i really hope they find a way to reward him in the future 🥲"
@Curry_Muse: "The Warriors don’t win because of Steph Curry until it’s time to win without Steph Curry."
@warriorsworld: "Sucks to see Steph end the season on the bench and unable to play due to injury.
Olympics into regular season into postseason. Busy year.
Rest up with a less demanding Summer and back at it in October."
Curry is going into his 17th NBA season next year.