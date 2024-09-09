New Boston Celtics Player Sends Bold Instagram Message
Lonnie Walker is coming off a solid year for the Brooklyn Nets.
He finished the season with averages of 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 58 games.
Over the offseason, Walker agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on August 28: "Free agent G Lonnie Walker IV has agreed on a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Walker IV averaged 9.7 points and shot 38% on three-pointers in 58 games for Brooklyn last season."
On Sunday, Walker arrived in Boston, and he posted a bold message to his Instagram story.
Walker wrote: "This chapter is gonna be one hell of a story... Time to work!"
Walker was the 18th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Miami.
He has played six seasons in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs.
His career averages are 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 322 regular season games.
Shams Charania of The Athletic added more details about Walker's deal.
Via Charania on August 28: "Contract details for Lonnie Walker IV with the Celtics, sources said: Exhibit 10. An E10 allows Celtics to give a bonus to Walker if he is waived after training camp and plays for the team's G League affiliate in Maine."