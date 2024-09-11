New Details Emerge On Dallas Mavericks Latest Signing
UPDATE: The deal is official.
Markieff Morris is coming off a season where he appeared in 26 games for the Dallas Mavericks.
He finished the year with averages of 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.8% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.
Shams Charania of The Athletic recently reported that Morris will re-sign with the Mavs.
Via Charania on September 7: "Free agent F Markieff Morris has agreed on a deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell @TheAthletic. The reigning Western Conference champions prioritized re-signing Morris, 34, who has served as a strong leader in Mavs locker room entering his 14th NBA season."
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported more details on the contract.
Via Scotto: "The Dallas Mavericks signed Markieff Morris to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Morris will compete for a roster spot with Dallas. An agreement between both sides was first reported by The Athletic."
ESPN's Bobby Marks also added more details on top of Scotto's post.
Via Marks: "Because Dallas is $493K below the first apron, Morris could only sign a non-guaranteed contract.
If he makes the roster, Dallas would need to waive the non-guaranteed contract of AJ Lawson or make a trade."
Morris was the 13th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
He has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat.
The 2020 NBA Champion has career averages of 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range.