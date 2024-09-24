New Details Emerge On Derrick Rose Release From Memphis Grizzlies
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the shocking news that the Memphis Grizzlies were waiving Derrick Rose.
The 2017 MVP had been coming off a solid year where he averaged 8.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range in 24 games.
SNY's Ian Begley then provided more context.
Via Begley: "My understanding on Derrick Rose, per sources familiar with the matter: Memphis let Rose out of his contract. Look for Rose to prove an update on what’s next for him later this week."
Now, ESPN's Tim MacMahon has reported the latest update on Rose's situation.
Via MacMahon: "Derrick Rose will not receive any of his salary after the Grizzlies waived him upon his request. No cap hit for Memphis."
Many fans have speculated this could be the end of Rose's career.
@sp0rt1llum1n8s: "Transitioning to a Grizzlies front office or coaching role... maybe."
@jesswilder711: "Sign a one day deal with the Bulls to retire in Chicago then go to a front office somewhere?"
@BillyReinhardt: "Why would Derrick Rose ask for his release and forfeit his salary rather than simply retire?
Prediction: Rose will sign a one-day/training camp contract with his hometown Chicago Bulls to retire with the franchise who drafted him"
Rose had an incredible start to his career that saw him make three NBA All-Star Games and an MVP in his first four seasons.
There is good reason to believe he will be a Basketball Hall of Famer one day.
The Grizzlies will play their first game of the season on October 23 against the Utah Jazz (in Salt Lake City).