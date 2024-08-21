New Minnesota Vikings Star Is A Fan Of Anthony Edwards
Stephon Gilmore is one of the best defensive players in NFL history.
The 2019 Defensive Player of The Year recently signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys.
Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on August 18: "The #Vikings are making a major free agent acquisition at a time when they rarely happen: Former Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore is signing in Minnesota on a 1-year, $10M deal, source says.
The ex-#Cowboys and #Patriots CB is back with DC Brian Flores."
During his first appearance with the media, Gilmore spoke highly of the Minnesota Timberwolves (and Anthony Edwards).
Gilmore: "I know the basketball team did great last year. I know they're a sports town."
Reporter: "Big Anthony Edwards fan already?"
Gilmore: "He's one of the young goats right now. Definitely going to catch some of those games."
Gilmore has also spent time with the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers (in addition to the Cowboys).
He helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl (in 2019) over the Los Angeles Rams.
As for Edwards, he is one of the most notable young stars in the NBA.
At just 23, he is already coming off another stellar season where he averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals for the first time since the 2004 season.