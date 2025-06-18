New NBA Team Reportedly Interested In Trading For Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant is among the best ten scorers in NBA history.
By next season, he will be 37, but he still remains one of the most talented forwards in the league.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Memphis Grizzlies are a team who has an interest in trading for him this summer.
Via Sidery: "BREAKING: The Grizzlies recently entered the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, per a source familiar with the situation.
After trading Desmond Bane, Memphis is revisiting their interest on Durant after a failed pursuit in February.
Any team that trades for Durant owns his Bird Rights."
Durant on the Grizzlies would likely make them a contender for a top-six seed in the Western Conference.
The one major key would be the health of Ja Morant (who missed 30+ games last season).
A lot of NBA fans commented on Sidery's report.
@SayMane901: "I just told Emazin I got a feeling Durant gon end up in Memphis cuz they gotta get a star wing & the teams KD wanted to play for fizzled out #GrindCity Memphis Grizzlies"
@FeelLikeOBK: "2026 pick, KFC, Clarke, and Cole Anthony"
@ezpz613: "Zero shot they do that"
@CriticGm: "Horrible spot for KD, it would have made a lot more sense if they would have kept Bane"
The Grizzlies were the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Durant has also spent time with the Nets, Thunder and Warriors.