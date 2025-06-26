Fastbreak

New Orleans Pelicans Announce Controversial Trade During NBA Draft

The New Orleans Pelicans made a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Mar 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Pelicans logo on the shorts of forward Zion Williamson (1) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans had the 23rd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

They made the decision to trade up for 13th by making a deal with the Atlanta Hawks.

Via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com: "The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired the draft rights to Derik Queen (13th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft) from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to Asa Newell (23rd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft) and a future first round pick."

The Pelicans faced a lot of backlash for the move.

@french_pelican: "SELL THE TEAM"

@MadMannSports: "No, no

Highlight the most important word in the graphic

UNPROTECTED"

@tomhaberstroh: "The Pelicans traded for Jordan Poole today and sent away maybe the 2026 No. 1 pick so they could move up 10 slots to No. 13 tonight.

LET THAT SINK IN"

Sam Quinn: "The unprotected Pelicans pick, in this Western Conference given their injury issues and the general cursed vibes of that organization, has a chance to be in the top five next year. AND you get the upside of a Bucks collapse.

This is an ENORMOUS win for Atlanta."

@Trishanth: "can we trade management next pls"

Russillo: "Pelicans giving up next years pick is insane"

David J. Smith: "The Pelicans are making shaky decisions, Danny & Austin. See if you can get Trey Murphy out of there."

The Pelicans finished the 2024-25 season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.

