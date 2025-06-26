New Orleans Pelicans Announce Controversial Trade During NBA Draft
On Wednesday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans had the 23rd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
They made the decision to trade up for 13th by making a deal with the Atlanta Hawks.
Via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com: "The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired the draft rights to Derik Queen (13th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft) from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to Asa Newell (23rd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft) and a future first round pick."
The Pelicans faced a lot of backlash for the move.
@french_pelican: "SELL THE TEAM"
@MadMannSports: "No, no
Highlight the most important word in the graphic
UNPROTECTED"
@tomhaberstroh: "The Pelicans traded for Jordan Poole today and sent away maybe the 2026 No. 1 pick so they could move up 10 slots to No. 13 tonight.
LET THAT SINK IN"
Sam Quinn: "The unprotected Pelicans pick, in this Western Conference given their injury issues and the general cursed vibes of that organization, has a chance to be in the top five next year. AND you get the upside of a Bucks collapse.
This is an ENORMOUS win for Atlanta."
@Trishanth: "can we trade management next pls"
Russillo: "Pelicans giving up next years pick is insane"
David J. Smith: "The Pelicans are making shaky decisions, Danny & Austin. See if you can get Trey Murphy out of there."
The Pelicans finished the 2024-25 season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.