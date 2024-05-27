New Orleans Pelicans Could Reportedly Be A Landing Spot For NBA All-Star Point Guard
The New Orleans Pelicans have a very talented roster.
However, they continue to deal with injuries at the wrong time and always seem to come up just short of expectations.
This summer, they could be a team to watch for a major move.
Recently, Christian Clark of NOLA.com noted that New Orleans is expected to have trade discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers about 2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland this summer.
Garland is coming off a season where he averaged 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 57 games.
He was the fifth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has spent his entire five-year career with the Cavs.
The Pelicans are led by Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum and Zion Williamson.
Ingram is coming off a season where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.
He has been with the franchise since 2020, and will be a free agent after the 2024-25 season, which is why he continues to come up as the player the Pelicans may move.
The Pelicans finished this past season with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in their first play-in tournament game but beat the Sacramento Kings in the second.
That said, the Pelicans were swept by Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.