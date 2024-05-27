Fastbreak

New Orleans Pelicans Could Reportedly Be A Landing Spot For NBA All-Star Point Guard

According to Christian Clark of NOLA.com the New Orleans Pelicans have interest in a current Cavaliers player.

Ben Stinar

Nov 2, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Pelicans logo against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 2, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the New Orleans Pelicans logo against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans have a very talented roster.

However, they continue to deal with injuries at the wrong time and always seem to come up just short of expectations.

This summer, they could be a team to watch for a major move.

Recently, Christian Clark of NOLA.com noted that New Orleans is expected to have trade discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers about 2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland this summer.

Garland is coming off a season where he averaged 18.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 57 games.

He was the fifth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has spent his entire five-year career with the Cavs.

May 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the first quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
May 15, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) in the first quarter during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans are led by Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum and Zion Williamson.

Ingram is coming off a season where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 49.2% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 64 games.

He has been with the franchise since 2020, and will be a free agent after the 2024-25 season, which is why he continues to come up as the player the Pelicans may move.

Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) looks on against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) looks on against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans finished this past season with a 49-33 record.

They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in their first play-in tournament game but beat the Sacramento Kings in the second.

That said, the Pelicans were swept by Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.