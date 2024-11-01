Fastbreak

New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move Before Pacers Game

The New Orleans Pelicans recalled two players from the G League.

On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the Indiana Pacers.

Before the game (on Thursday), the team announced that they had made several roster moves.

Via The Pelicans: "Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled Karlo Matković and Antonio Reeves from the @GleagueSquadron"

Reeves was the 47th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He has appeared in two games so far this season.

Matković was the 52nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

He is in his first year in the NBA (and appeared in two games so far this season).

The Pelicans are 2-3 in their first five games of the new season.

They most recently lost to the Golden State Warriors (in San Francisco) by a score of 104-89.

Zion Williamson struggled, as he finished with 12 points while shooting 5/20 from the field.

Following the Pacers, the Pelicans will play their next game on Sunday when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in New Orleans.

As for the Pacers, they are 2-3 in their first five games.

They most recently beat Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics by a score of 135-132 (in overtime).

Bennedict Mathurin led the way with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while shooting 9/17 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.

Following New Orleans, the Pacers will play their next game on Monday when they visit Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.

