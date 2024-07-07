New Orleans Pelicans Officially Announce Blockbuster Trade
Dejounte Murray is coming off his second season playing for the Atlanta Hawks.
The former Washington star finished the year with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
After months of speculation, Murray has been officially traded (to the New Orleans Pelicans).
Via Pelicans.com: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired guard Dejounte Murray in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. In exchange, New Orleans has conveyed Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller (via sign-and-trade), and two future first round draft picks."
The Pelicans also shared a quote from Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin.
Griffin: "Dejounte is among the best two-way guards in the NBA and adds another dimension to our team, and we could not be more excited to welcome him and his family to New Orleans."
Murray now joins a team that already has Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson.
They have one of the most exciting starting lineups in the NBA.
Murray has already been active on social media representing the Pelicans.
Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Hawks, he has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs over seven seasons.
His career averages are 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range.