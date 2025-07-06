New Orleans Pelicans Officially Announce Blockbuster Trade
Jordan Poole has been with the Washington Wizards for the last two years.
The former Michigan star is coming off a solid season where he averaged 20.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from the three-point range in 68 games.
On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans officially announced that they had landed Poole as part of a three-team deal.
Via Pelicans.com: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has completed a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets. The Pelicans have acquired Saddiq Bey, Jordan Poole and the draft rights to Micah Peavy from Washington in exchange for CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second round pick. Additionally, New Orleans has traded the draft rights of Mojave King to the Houston Rockets."
If healthy, the Pelicans now have a very intriguing roster led by Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, Yves Missi, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray (and Poole).
They are coming off a season where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
As for McCollum, he had spent part of four years playing for New Orleans.
At 33, he is still among the most talented scorers in the entire NBA.
Last season, McCollum had averages of 21.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 56 games.
Via The Pelicans: "Thank you, CJ. For the buckets, for the leadership, for embracing the city. ❤️"