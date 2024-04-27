New Orleans Pelicans Player Was Paid $1.9 Million By The Houston Rockets This Season
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans.
The former Villanova star averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 39 regular season games.
Over the offseason, Robinson-Earl was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets (who then waived him).
Since he still had money on his contract, he was paid $1.9 million by the Rockets this season (h/t Spotrac and Sam Yip of HoopsHype).
Robinson-Earl was initially the 32nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and has played three seasons in the league (two for Oklahoma City and one for New Orleans).
His career averages are 5.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 131 regular season games.
The Pelicans are the eighth seed in the Western Conference and had a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in their first play-in tournament but beat the Sacramento Kings in the second.
Currently, the Pelicans are down 2-0 in their series with the Oklahoma City Thunder after losing both games on the road.
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday afternoon in New Orleans.
Robinson-Earl has played in one playoff game.
He had two points, one rebound and one assist while shooting 1/2 from the field in five minutes of playing time.
At home, the Pelicans have gone 22-20 in 42 games in New Orleans.