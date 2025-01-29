New Orleans Pelicans React To Zion Williamson's Viral Instagram Post
On Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans lost to the Toronto Raptors by a score of 113-104 (in Canada).
Despite the loss, Zion Williamson finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 13/18 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
After the game, the former Duke superstar made a post to Instagram that had over 25,000 likes in three hours.
Williamson captioned his post: "😈💪🏿🙏🏿#1 #Zion4"
One person who left a comment was the Pelicans.
They wrote: "💪💪💪💪"
For Pelicans fans, they will likely enjoy seeing the team comment on Williamson's post.
He has had an up-and-down season where he missed time due to injury (and was suspended by the team for one game).
Williamson is averaging 23.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 12 games.
Via The Lead: "Zion over his last 4 games:
- 26.0 PPG
- 9.8 RPG
- 2.0 BPG
- 62% FG
In just 25 minutes a night"
The 24-year-old was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He has spent his entire six-year career with the Pelicans.
While Williamson has struggled to stay on the floor, his career averages are 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 187 games.
As for the Pelicans, they are the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-35 record in 47 games.