New Orleans Pelicans Release Player Before Bulls Game
Malcolm Hill most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Chicago Bulls.
That year, he averaged 1.0 points per contest in five games.
Over the offseason, Hill signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans.
However, he has now been waived.
Via The Pelicans: "New Orleans Pelicans waive Malcolm Hill"
Hill has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks (and Bulls).
His career averages are 3.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 24 games.
In addition to his time in the NBA, Hill has also played in the G League.
Last season, he averaged 23.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 51.0% from the field and 44.2% from the three-point range in 30 games.
Via NBA G League on January 18: "44 PTS ✅ 13 REB ✅ 6 3PM ✅
Malcolm Hill not only set a new career high in scoring, but he also set a new @GleagueSquadron FRANCHISE RECORD in an awesome performance tonight! 🔥"
The Pelicans will play their first game of the regular season on Wednesday evening when they host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans.
Last year, the Pelicans were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.