New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Make Roster Move
Matt Ryan is coming off a season where he appeared in 28 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished the year with averages of 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 45.1% from the three-point range.
Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently reported that Ryan would be waived by New Orleans.
Via Charania on August 23: "Sources: The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving wing shooter Matt Ryan. Ryan averaged 5.4 points and shot 45.1 percent from 3-point range in 13 minutes a night over 28 games for Pelicans last season."
Charania now reports that the Pelicans will re-sign Ryan.
Via Charania: "Pelicans are re-signing wing shooter Matt Ryan to a restructured one-year deal, sources said."
Ryan has spent part of three seasons in the NBA with the New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
His career averages are 4.4 points and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 63 games.
He also appeared in one NBA playoff game with the Pelicans last season.
The Pelicans will be one of the most intriguing teams to watch heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Over the offseason, they traded for 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray to add to a roster that already has Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy.
Last season, the Pelicans lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.