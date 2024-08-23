New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Release 3-Year NBA Player
Matt Ryan is coming off a year where he appeared in 28 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished his season with averages of 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 45.1% from the three-point range.
On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Pelicans will waive Ryan.
Via Charania: "Sources: The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving wing shooter Matt Ryan. Ryan averaged 5.4 points and shot 45.1 percent from 3-point range in 13 minutes a night over 28 games for Pelicans last season."
Via Charania: "Ryan averaged nine points and 50 percent 3-point shooting for the opening month of last season in New Orleans. With his release, the Pelicans cleared roster spot for Javonte Green and leave 15th slot open."
Ryan has spent three seasons in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 4.4 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 63 regular season games.
He also appeared in one NBA playoff game last season.
Based on Ryan's ability shoot, he could be an intriguing free agent for many teams around the league.
Via Christian Clark of NOLA.com: "Matt Ryan signed a two-way deal with the Pelicans three days before opening night. Came off the bench and hit three 3s against the Grizzlies in Game #1. Shifted the momentum. Pelicans won. Random player performance that will be lodged in my mind for a long time."