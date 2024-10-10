New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Release Elite 3-Point Shooter
Matt Ryan is coming off his third season in the NBA.
He averaged 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 45.1% from the three-point range in 28 games (one start).
On Thursday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Ryan has been waived by the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Scotto: "The New Orleans Pelicans have waived forward Matt Ryan, league sources told @hoopshype. Ryan shot 45.1 percent from 3-point range for the Pelicans last season."
Ryan has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves.
His career averages are 4.4 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.8% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 63 games.
With Ryan's shooting ability, he will likely draw interest from other teams in the NBA.
Shamit Dua of In the N.O. reported more details: "Ryan was on a non-guaranteed camp deal. Pelicans have one roster spot open, but they are over the tax and I can't really see them filling it if I'm being honest"
Keith Smith of Spotrac also reported that the Pelicans have waived Adonis Arms.
Via Smith: "The New Orleans Pelicans have waived Adonis Arms and Matt Ryan.
Both players were on non-guaranteed training camp contracts."
The Pelicans will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans.
Last season, they lost to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in four games).