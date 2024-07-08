New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Sign Ex-Boston Celtics Starter
Daniel Theis is coming off a season where he appeared in 60 games for the Los Angeles Clippers and Indiana Pacers.
He finished the year with averages of 6.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 53.2% from the field and 36.6% from the three-point range.
This summer, Theis became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he is signing with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent C Daniel Theis has agreed on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. Theis, who’s entering his eighth NBA season, will lead Germany into the Summer Olympics."
Theis has played seven seasons in the NBA for the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls (in addition to Indiana and Los Angeles).
He started in 112 games for the Celtics over part of five seasons.
Theis has respectable career averages of 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 54.1% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 373 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 41 playoff games and was with the Celtics when they reached the 2022 NBA Finals.
As for the Pelicans, they finished the 2023-24 season as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got swept by Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
The franchise has made the playoffs in two of the previous three years.