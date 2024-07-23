New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Sign Ex-Kentucky Superstar
Antonio Reeves is coming off an excellent season of college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Reeves finished the year with averages of 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Last month, he was selected by the Orlando Magic (and then traded to the New Orleans Pelicans) with the 47th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Reeves will sign a three-year contract with New Orleans.
Via Scotto: "The New Orleans Pelicans and Antonio Reeves have agreed to a three-year, $5.41 million deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Reeves was the No. 47 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic and was acquired by the Pelicans in a trade during the draft."
Reeves played five seasons of college basketball for Illinois State and Kentucky.
He had career averages of 15.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 156 games.
As for the Pelicans, they are coming off a season where they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They beat the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament but got swept by Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
The Pelicans have a very talented roster led by Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram heading into the 2025 season.