New Orleans Pelicans Sign Former NBA 10th Overall Pick
Elfrid Payton most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in 50 games for the Phoenix Suns.
That year, he averaged 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 22.2% from the three-point range.
On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have officially signed Payton.
Via Pelicans.com: "The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed Josh Oduro and Elfrid Payton. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed."
Payton spent last season playing in the G League and put up good numbers.
He averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field in 19 regular season games.
Payton will more than likely begin this season with the Birmingham Squadron (the G League affiliate of the Pelicans).
Andrew Lopez reported (on September 19) that the deal was for training camp.
Via Lopez on September 19: "Elfrid Payton has agreed to a training camp deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN.
Payton, an Ehret graduate and Gretna native, last played in the NBA in 2022. The 30-year-old played one season with the Pelicans in 2018-19.
Payton is represented by @_tandemse."
The Pelicans will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they host Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans.
Payton has played eight seasons in the NBA with the Magic, Knicks, Pelicans and Suns.
He was the tenth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.