New Orleans Pelicans Star Dejounte Murray Reveals What He Told Zion Williamson
Dejounte Murray is among the most exciting guards in the NBA.
The former Washington star was recently traded to the New Orleans Pelicans (via the Atlanta Hawks).
On Tuesday, Murray met with the media for the first time as a member of the Pelicans.
Murray revealed he has already had communication with two-time NBA All-Star Zion Williamson (h/t HoopsHype).
Murray: "That's our superstar. I'm excited to push him. I told him Imma push him. This goes back before I was joining the team. We exchanged numbers and had conversations. It was never about oh come to New Orleans or this or that. He was somebody who reached out, and he wanted to learn certain things. You want that from somebody that's young."
Murray is coming off a season where he averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
He has played seven seasons in the league but is still just hitting the prime of his career at 27.
In addition to the Hawks, Murray has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Pelicans are coming off a year where they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has played four seasons in the league (he was injured in the playoffs).