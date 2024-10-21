New Orleans Pelicans Star Misses Practice Due To Family Emergency
Dejounte Murray is going into his first season as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
The 2022 NBA All-Star finished last year with averages of 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
On Monday, Murray missed practice due to personal reasons.
Via Christian Clark of NOLA.com: "Dejounte Murray missed practice today with a family emergency, Willie Green said. Status Wednesday is TBD. “We’re hopeful” he will play, Green said."
The Pelicans go into the new season with one of the most talented rosters in the league.
Murray joins a starting lineup that also includes Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum.
The Pelicans will play their first game of the regular season on Wednesday evening when they host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls in New Orleans.
Last season, they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
After beating the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, the Pelicans got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Washington by the San Antonio Spurs.
He has played seven seasons for Atlanta and San Antonio.
His career averages are 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 472 games.