New Orleans Pelicans Star Zion Williamson Criticized By NBA Fans
Zion Williamson is one of the most notable players in the NBA.
The New Orleans Pelicans star turned 25 on Sunday.
Via The NBA: "Join us in wishing @zionwilliamson of the@pelicansnba a HAPPY 25th BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY"
Many fans were critical of Williamson in the comments.
@jimmmyyyc: "Dudes really been in the league 6 years and done a whole lotta nothin"
@rickydharrr: "This dude is so talented I wish he played more consistent 😭"
@adjeremy_: "This guy wasted everyone’s time"
@playoff_zay: "Zion been in the league like 6 years and he's done a whole lot of nothing"
@BlazexHavoc: "This man 25 and only played like 30 games in the nba lol"
@NFLFrascella: "25 for the number of games he has actually played"
@AM_PM_Betting: "He's a number 3 on any team. What a waste of draft pick."
When Williamson has been on the floor, he is among the most talented forwards in the NBA.
This past year, the former Duke superstar averaged 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 56.7% from the field in 30 games.
Via The NBA (on February 9): "Zion Williamson was HISTORICALLY efficient despite the Pelicans' loss.
40 PTS (season-high)
4 REB
4 AST
2 STL
16-21 FGM
He's the FIRST player in Pelicans history and the 11th player EVER to score 40+ PTS in under 28 MIN!"
Williamson was the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
He has made two All-Star Games.