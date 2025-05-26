New York Giants Star Russell Wilson Reacts To Knicks-Pacers Game
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 106-100 to win Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Knicks pulled off a massive 20-point comeback to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole.
Via The New York Knicks: "The Knicks are now the first team in 27 years to achieve three 20-point comeback victories in a single playoff run."
One person who reacted to the news was New York Giants star Russell Wilson.
His post had over 5,000 likes and 180,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Wilson wrote: "What a COMEBACK!!! What a Win!!! @nyknicks"
Fans of New York sports will likely enjoy seeing Wilson's post, as he just signed with the team over the offseason.
Via ESPN's Adam Schefter (on March 25): "ESPN Sources: The Giants and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed. The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns and Steelers, but is opting for New York, where Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII in MetLife Stadium. Now, Wilson is returning there as the Giants’ projected starting QB."
The Knicks will now play Game 4 against the Pacers on Tuesday night (in Indiana).
They have a chance to tie up the series at 2-2 (heading back to New York for Game 5).
The Giants are coming off a year where they went 3-14.
They missed the NFL playoffs for the second straight season.