New York Knicks 13-Year NBA Veteran Will Be A Free Agent
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacrers at Madison Square Garden for Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The Knicks lost 130-109, so they have now been eliminated from the NBA playoffs.
Alec Burks was one of the few bright spots in the disapointing loss.
The veteran guard finished with 26 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range.
This summer, Burks will become a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.
Burks had began his season with the Detroit Pistons before getting traded to New York.
He finished the regular season with averages of 10.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 66 games.
Since he continues to be a reliable scorer, Burks should be a player that the Knicks consider bringing back next season.
If not, another contending team would likely be able to add him to their bench.
The 32-year-old was the 12th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Colorado.
In addition to his two stints with New York, he has also spent time with the Utah Jazz, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings.
His career averages are 10.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.5% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 742 regular season games.