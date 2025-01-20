New York Knicks And Atlanta Hawks Injury Reports
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks in Manhattan.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).
The Hawks have ruled out Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye, Larry Nance Jr., Zaccharie Risacher, Keaton Wallace and Cody Zeller.
Jalen Johnson and Trae Young are both probable.
Meanwhile, the Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. ruled out.
Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns are both questionable.
The Hawks are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-19 record in 41 games.
They are 6-4 over their last ten (and also in the middle three-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Hawks beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 119-115 (in overtime).
Trae Young led the team with 28 points, four rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 10/23 from the field and 3/10 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
On the other side, New York is the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games.
They are 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Knicks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (also at home) by a score of 116-99.
Despite the loss, Jalen Brunson had 26 points and five assists in 36 minutes of playing time.
Last month, the Hawks beat the Knicks (in New York) by a score of 108-100.
De'Andre Hunter led the way with 24 points in 29 minutes of playing time.