New York Knicks And Boston Celtics Final Injury Reports
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics will face off in Massachusetts.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Knicks have ruled out Kevin McCullar Jr., Mitchell Robinson and Jacob Toppin.
Josh Hart and OG Anunoby are both available.
Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Neemias Queta, Xavier Tillman and Anton Watson.
The Knicks come into the day as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-19 record in 56 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
That said, the Knicks are coming off a 142-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Via Sean Grande: "Knicks at Celtics – TD Garden - February 23, 2025 – Starters
Boston – Holiday, White, Brown, Tatum, Porzingis
New York – Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns"
On the other side, the Celtics are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-16 record in 56 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 124-104 at the Wells Fargo Center in Pennsylvania.
Via Underdog NBA (on Friday): "Knicks vs. the Cavs and Celtics this season:
0-4 record
-92 point differential
Lost to Cleveland by 36 tonight; Boston up next on Sunday."
In their most recent matchup, the Celtics beat the Knicks by a score of 131-104 (at Madison Square Garden in New York City).