New York Knicks And Brooklyn Nets Injury Reports
On Tuesday night, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets will face off at Barclays Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns are both probable.
Meanwhile, the Nets will be without Bojan Bogdanovic, Maxwell Lewis, De'Anthony Melton, Ben Simmons, Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, Dariq Whitehead and Ziaire Williams.
D'Angelo Russell is listed as probable.
The Knicks come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-16 record in 44 games.
They are coming off a 119-110 victory (at home) over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.
Following the Nets, the Knicks will visit the Sacramento Kings on Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden.
Via The NBA: "It's a BATTLE OF THE BOROUGHS to tip off #NBARivalsWeek as the Nets host the Knicks at 7:30pm/et on TNT! 🗽"
As for Brooklyn, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-29 record in 43 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Nets lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 127-101.
Following the Knicks, they will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they remain at home to host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
Back in November, the Knicks beat the Nets by a score of 114-104 (in Manhattan).
Towns led the way with 26 points and 15 rebounds.