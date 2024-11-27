New York Knicks And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the New York Knicks in Texas.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Precious Achiuwa, Boo Buie III, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
Tyler Kolek is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Luka Doncic and Dante Exum.
Daniel Gafford, Quentin Grimes, Derek Lively II and Klay Thompson are all listed as questionable.
The Mavs are coming off a shorthanded 129-119 win over the Atlanta Hawks (in Georgia)
Kyrie Irving went off for 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 11/28 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range.
They are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 10-8 record in 18 games.
Following the Knicks, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday evening in Utah against the Jazz.
As for New York, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 10-7 record in 17 games.
They are coming off their best game of the season when they blew out Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets 145-118.
OG Anunoby erupted for 40 points, five rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 16/23 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Following Dallas, the Knicks have one more game on their road trip when they visit Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday afternoon in North Carolina.