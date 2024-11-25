New York Knicks And Denver Nuggets Injury Reports
On Monday evening, the Denver Nuggets will host the New York Knicks in Colorado.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Precious Achiuwa, Boo Bui III, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
Miles McBride and Karl-Anthony Towns are both questionable.
As for the Nuggets, they will be without Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, DarRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones and Jalen Pickett.
Peyton Watson is probable.
The Knicks enter the night coming off a tough loss to the Utah Jazz (121-106).
They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-7 record in 16 games.
On the road, the Knicks are 4-5 in nine games.
The status of Towns will have huge implications for Monday's game.
The All-Star forward is averaging 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 53.4% from the field and 45.8% from the three-point range in 15 games.
Following Denver, the Knicks will play two more games on the road against the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets are coming off a dominant 127-102 victory over Anthon Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers.
They are 9-6 in 15 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
At home in Denver, the Nuggets are 5-3 in eight games.
Following Monday's showdown with the Knicks, the Nuggets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they travel to Salt Lake City to play the Jazz.