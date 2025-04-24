New York Knicks And Detroit Pistons Injury Reports
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons will face off in Michigan for Game 3 of their first-round series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Knicks have no one on their injury report, so they are fully healthy.
Meanwhile, the Pistons will be without Jaden Ivery.
Isaiah Stewart is questionable.
Stewart missed Game 2, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
The former Washington star had two points, five rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 1/2 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Jalen Brunson (37 PTS) and Cade Cunningham (33 PTS) battled in Game 2, but the Pistons came away with the win at MSG.
Series shifts to Detroit tonight tied 1-1
NYK/DET Game 3 tips at 7:00pm/et on TNT!"
The two teams are tied up at 1-1.
Most recently, the Pistons won Game 2 (in New York) by a score of 100-94.
Cade Cunningham led the way with 33 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Via KnicksMuse: "The Pistons are the 1st team since the NBA/ABA Merger to win a playoff game in regulation while recording:
• 15+ Turnovers
• Under 12 Assists
• 100+ Points"
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also in Detroit, Michigan).