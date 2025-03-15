New York Knicks And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
On Saturday night, the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors will face off in San Francisco.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Jalen Brunson, Ariel Hukporti and Kevin McCullar Jr.
Pacome Dadiet and Delon Wright are both questionable.
Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Brandin Podziemski.
The Knicks come into play as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 42-23 record in 65 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten (and won two straight).
Following the Warriors, the Knicks will play their next game on Monday night when they return home to host the Miami Heat.
Via The NBA: "Knicks.
Warriors.
Saturday Primetime.
Curry: Coming off 4,000 career triples
GSW: 13-2 in last 15, seeking 7th straight win
Bridges: OT buzzer-beater three last game
NYK: No. 3 in the East
Action from the Bay tips off at 8:30pm/et on ABC!"
As for the Warriors, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 38-28 record in 66 games.
They are in the middle of a six-game winning streak (and have gone 9-1 over their last ten).
Following the Knicks, the Warriors will remain at home to host the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.
Via The NBA: "Stephen Curry continues to make HISTORY!
Get a closer look at his historic performance Thursday, where he became the first player ever to hit 4,000 threes, and don't miss his Warriors take on the Knicks TONIGHT at 8:30pm/et on ABC"