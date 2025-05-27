New York Knicks And Indiana Pacers Game 4 Injury Reports
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Knicks have no one on their injury report, while the Pacers will be without Isaiah Jackson.
Aaron Nesmith is also listed as questionable.
Via Steve Popper of Newsday Sports (on Monday): "This could be a huge issue for Indiana. Nesmith has been a defensive force for Indiana and it was surprising he back in the game Sunday after spraining his right ankle -- but he clearly was not at full strength. And with swelling he figures to be hampered Tuesday in G4."
The Pacers currently have a 2-1 lead over the Knicks.
However, they lost Game 3 (at home) by a score of 106-100.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 24 points and 15 rebounds.
Via The NBA: "Karl-Anthony Towns (20 4th quarter PTS) and Jalen Brunson (23 PTS) helped the Knicks complete their 3rd 20-point comeback of the postseason to win Game 3 on the road!
Will the Knicks even the series at 2-2, or will the Pacers grab a commanding 3-1 lead?
Don't miss NYK/IND Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight at 8:00pm/et on TNT!"
Game 5 of the series will be on Thursday night (at Madison Square Garden in New York City).
Whoever wins the series will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder or Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Finals.