New York Knicks And Indiana Pacers Injury Reports For Game 6
On Saturday night, the Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Knicks have no one on their injury report, as they are fully healthy for Game 6.
Meanwhile, the Pacers have listed Tony Bradley as questionable.
Isaiah Jackson has been ruled out.
Via The NBA: "GAME 6 TONIGHT
Jalen Brunson (32 PTS, 4 3PM) and Karl-Anthony Towns (24 PTS, 13 REB) helped New York take Game 5 at home.
Will the Knicks force a Game 7 or will Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers advance to their first #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV since 2000?
Game 6 in Indiana tips at 8:00pm/et on TNT!"
The Pacers had a 3-1 lead before losing Game 5 (in New York) by a score of 111-94.
Five players on the Knicks scored in double-digits.
Via Tommy Beer: "New York has won 6 road games during this current playoff run, which ties them with the 1998-99 Knicks for the most road wins in a single postseason in franchise history.
The Knicks can set a new all-time record with a victory tonight in Game 6."
A victory for the Knicks would force a Game 7 back at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.
On the other the hand, the Pacers have a chance to win the Eastern Conference (and head to the NBA Finals) for the first time since 2000.