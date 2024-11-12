New York Knicks And Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports
On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson, Kevin McCullar Jr., Boo Buie III and Precious Achiuwa.
Miles McBride and Cameron Payne are both questionable.
As for the 76ers, Lester Quinones and Tyrese Maxey have both been ruled out.
The Knicks are 4-5 in their first nine games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to the Indiana Pacers by a score of 132-121.
Jalen Brunson led the team with 33 points, six rebounds and ten assists while shooting 11/17 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Following the 76ers, the Knicks will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they return home to host Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls.
As for the 76ers, they are 2-7 in their first nine games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Confernece.
They most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets (in overtime) by a score of 107-105).
Jared McCain led the team with 27 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 10/18 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Following New York, the 76ers will remain at home to host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening in Philadelphia.