New York Knicks And Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers will face off at the Wells Fargo Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports.
The Knicks have ruled out Pacome Dadiet, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
Jalen Brunson is probable, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Jericho Sims are both questionable.
Meanwhile, the 76ers will be without Andre Drummond, Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin and Jared McCain.
Tyrese Maxey and Paul George are both questionable.
The Knicks beat the 76ers (in Philadelphia) by a score of 111-99 on November 12.
OG Anunoby led the way with 24 points and six rebounds in 41 minutes of playing time.
The 76ers continue to play without 2023 MVP Joel Embiid (who will miss his sixth straight game).
Via Mike O'Connor of Rights To Ricky Sanchez Podcast On January 13: "Embiid injured his foot in the Christmas day game, finished the game, played another four games after that, then started missing games and now has been out for 10 days
Another totally normal and well-managed injury situation for the Philadelphia 76ers!"
The Knicks come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-15 record in 41 games.
They have won five of their last ten.
As for the 76ers, they are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-23 record in 38 games.
They are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Last season, the Knicks beat the 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.