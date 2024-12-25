New York Knicks And San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports
On Wednesday afternoon, the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs will face off at Madison Square Garden.
For the game, the Knicks have announced their injury report (updated as of 9:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.
On the other side, the Spurs have no one on their injury report for the contest.
Via Carolina Teague of SPURFECT on Tuesday: "Well this is a first..
SPURS Injury report Spurs vs. Knicks TOMORROW"
The Spurs enter play as the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-14 record in 29 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten and are coming off a 111-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers (on the road).
Despite the loss, 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, four assists and eight blocks while shooting 9/19 from the field and 6/13 from the three-point range.
As for New York, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conferecne with a 19-10 record in 29 games.
They are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors (at home) by a score of 139-125.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, ten rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 11/15 from the field and 1/3 fromt he three-point range.
The Knicks and Spurs will face off for the first time this season.
In their most recent matchup, the Spurs beat the Knicks by a score of 130-126 (March 29).