New York Knicks And Toronto Raptors Injury Reports

The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors have announced their injury reports.

Ben Stinar

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) react during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden.
Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) react during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors will face off in Canada.

For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Knicks have ruled out Boo Buie III, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mitchell Robinson.

Cameron Payne and Karl-Anthony Towns are both listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Raptors will be without Bruce Brown, D.J. Carton and Immanuel Quickley.

New York Knicks
December 9

The Knicks come into the night as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-9 record in 23 games.

They are coming off a 120-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Despite the loss, Jalen Brunson led the team with 31 points and ten assists.

Following their matchup with the Raptors, the Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

They have gone 8-3 in 11 games at home but are just 6-6 in the 12 they played away from Madison Square Garden.

As for the Raptors, they have had a tough start to the season as the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-17 record in 24 games.

They most recently lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 125-118.

Following the Knicks, the Raptors will head on the road to visit the Miami Heat on Thursday evening in Florida.

They have gone 6-6 in 12 games at home but just 1-11 in the 12 games they have played on the road outside of Canada.

NBA
Jan 20, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden.

This will be the first time the Knicks and Raptors face off in the 2024-25 season.

Ben Stinar
