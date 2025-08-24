New York Knicks Announce G League Trade With Mexico City
Boo Buie spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Westchester Knicks.
He finished the year with averages of 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 27 games (14 starts).
This week, Westchester announced that they had traded Buie to Mexico City.
Via The Westchester Knicks: "The Westchester Knicks have acquired the returning player rights to Dink Pate from the Mexico City Capitanes in exchange for the returning player rights to Boo Buie."
As for Pate, he finished last season with averages of 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via NBA G League (on June 16): "The 6’8” swingman spent last season as the G League’s YOUNGEST player. The newly turned 19-year-old posted 10.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 2.1 APG with four 20+ point games for the @capitanescdmx."
Many people commented on the trade.
@AllonzoTrierFC: "ANYONE BUT BOO BUIE 💔💔💔💔"
@Btruetolife: "Ok they traded for his rights I guess now they can sign him as a 2way"
@gjdorsey7: "Boo Buie has been traded to the Mexico City Capitanes, the lone G League team not affiliated with an NBA partner."
The Knicks finished last season as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record.
They beat the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics before losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals (in six games).