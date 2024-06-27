New York Knicks Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 2x NBA All-Star
Andre Drummond is coming off another productive year for the Chicago Bulls.
He finished the regular season with averages of 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in 79 games.
This summer, he will be an intriguing free agent for many teams around the league.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the New York Knicks are a team who could be a landing spot for the two-time NBA All-Star.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "There’s also an outside chance the Knicks make a run at Andre Drummond, sources said."
The Knicks have an extremely talented roster, but there is a serious possibility that they will lose Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.
Via SNY's Ian Begley on Tuesday: "NYK free agent C Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to be a top target for several opposing teams in free agency. With the offers that Hartenstein is expected to command on open market, it’s become increasingly unlikely that NYK will be able to retain Hartenstein, per SNY sources"
Hartenstein finished the year with averages of 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field in 75 games.
Therefore, Drummond would be an ideal replacement.
Drummond was the ninth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft and has played 12 seasons in the league for the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers (in addition to Chicago).
At one point, he was among the best centers in the league.