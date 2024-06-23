New York Knicks Could Reportedly Be Landing Spot For 9x NBA All-Star
Paul George is coming off another productive year for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The All-Star forward finished the regular season with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
This summer, George will be among the most talked about players, as he has a player option in his contract that would pay him $48.8 million for the 2024-25 season.
If he declines, he will become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Another possibility is for George to opt in and then get traded by the Clippers.
Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that the New York Knicks are a team to watch.
Via Stein's Substack article: "Another trusted source has advised me to keep the Knicks on the list as a potential trade suitor for George if the All-NBA swingman indeed opts into the final season of his current contract at $48.8 million."
George was the tenth pick in the 2010 NBA Draft and has had a Hall of Famer caliber career.
In addition to the Clippers, the former Fresno State star has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder over 14 seasons.
His career averages are 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 867 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 114 NBA playoff games.