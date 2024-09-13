New York Knicks Could Reportedly Have Trade Interest In 4-Year NBA Veteran
Nick Richards is coming off his fourth season in the NBA with the Charlotte Hornets.
He finished the year with averages of 9.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 69.1% from the field in 67 games.
At 26, Richards is an intriguing center that could be valuable to the Hornets on the trade market.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks could be a team that has an interest in landing Richards.
Via Begley's article on SNY: "I’d keep an eye on Nik Richards in Charlotte as a possible trade candidate."
The Knicks have an extremely talented roster, but they lost Isaiah Hartenstein (via free agency) to the Oklahoma City Thunder over the offseason.
He averaged 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field in 75 games.
His production will be hard to replace, so someone like Richards would be an ideal addition to the roster.
Richardson was the 42nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
His career averages are 6.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 200 regular season games.
Back in July, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported intel on the Knicks being interested in Richards.
Via Scotto's HoopsHype article on July 2: "The Knicks have also made inquiries on the trade market, showing interest in Jazz center Walker Kessler, league sources told HoopsHype, along with Hornets center Nick Richards, as previously reported by HoopsHype."