New York Knicks Could Reportedly Lose Key Member Of Team
The Cleveland Cavaliers will be one of the most attractive head coaching jobs to fill over the offseason.
They are coming off a year where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and reached the second round of the NBA playoffs.
In addition the Cavs have a roster that features young stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Knicks assistant coach Johnnie Bryant will interview for the vacancy.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers have received permission to interview two more head coaching candidates: Knicks associate HC Johnnie Bryant and the Heat’s top assistant Chris Quinn."
Wojnarowski had previously reported that Kenny Atkinson and James Borrego would interview for the job.
Earlier this month, the Cavs fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after nearly five years at the helm.
Via The Cavs on May 23: "The Cleveland Cavaliers have dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach, it was announced today by Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman from Cleveland Clinic Courts."
As for Bryant, he has been with New York since the 2020-21 season.
In that span, the Knicks went from one of the worst franchises in the NBA to a team that has been to the playoffs in three out of the last four seasons.
They are coming off a year where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
The Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the second round.