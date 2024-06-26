Fastbreak

New York Knicks Could Reportedly Lose Key Player

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the New York Knicks could lose a key player.

Ben Stinar

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau coaches against the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Hartenstein is coming off an extremely productive year for the New York Knicks.

He finished the regular season with averages of 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field in 75 games.

May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts after dunking the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
May 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts after dunking the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks landed star forward Mikal Bridges (via the Brooklyn Nets) in a blockbuster trade.

Following the news, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks may end up losing Hartenstein in free agency.

Via Begley: "NYK free agent C Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to be a top target for several opposing teams in free agency. With the offers that Hartenstein is expected to command on open market, it’s become increasingly unlikely that NYK will be able to retain Hartenstein, per SNY sources"

Hartenstein was the 43rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and he has played six seasons in the league for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers (in addition to New York).

He has career averages of 6.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 322 regular season games.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).

Hartenstein appeared in all 13 playoff games with averages of 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.