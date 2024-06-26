New York Knicks Could Reportedly Lose Key Player
Isaiah Hartenstein is coming off an extremely productive year for the New York Knicks.
He finished the regular season with averages of 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 64.4% from the field in 75 games.
On Tuesday evening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Knicks landed star forward Mikal Bridges (via the Brooklyn Nets) in a blockbuster trade.
Following the news, SNY's Ian Begley reported that the Knicks may end up losing Hartenstein in free agency.
Via Begley: "NYK free agent C Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to be a top target for several opposing teams in free agency. With the offers that Hartenstein is expected to command on open market, it’s become increasingly unlikely that NYK will be able to retain Hartenstein, per SNY sources"
Hartenstein was the 43rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and he has played six seasons in the league for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets and Cleveland Cavaliers (in addition to New York).
He has career averages of 6.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 322 regular season games.
The Knicks are coming off a season where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Hartenstein appeared in all 13 playoff games with averages of 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field.