New York Knicks Fans React To Jamal Crawford News
Jamal Crawford is one of the best role players in NBA history.
The three-time 6th Man of The Year retired after the 2019-20 season when he was briefly a member of the Brooklyn Nets.
On Wednesday, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that Crawford will be a Knicks analyst for MSG Network during the 2024-25 season.
Via Marchand: "NEWS: Jamal Crawford will call Knick games for MSG Network, The Athletic has learned.
Clyde Frazier still lead analyst. Details ..."
Many fans reacted to the news.
Knicks Memes: "BREAKING: Jamal Crawford will call Knicks Games for MSG this season, filling in for Clyde Frazier for about 10 games according to The Athletic
LET'S GO!!!! Welcome back legend @JCrossover"
Ben Stiller: "🙌🙌🙌 @JCrossover"
@FilmmakerJeff: "Awesome news. J Crossover was my favorite Knicks player when he was here! OAKAAK!!! 🫡"
@DoSayDoug: "My favorite Knick of all time is gonna be calling a few games for my #Knicks in our championship season! 🥲🥹"
@JAAY_ROCK_: "Once a Knick always a Knick"
@KnicksFanTv: "A Knicks fan favorite returns! Jamal Crawford will be calling Knicks games for MSG!"
Crawford spent five seasons with the Knicks.
He averaged 17.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 299 games (221 starts).
In addition to the Knicks and Nets, Crawford also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors over 20 NBA seasons.