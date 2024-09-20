Fastbreak

New York Knicks Fans React To Julius Randle's Instagram Post

New York Knicks star Julius Randle made a post to Instagram.

Julius Randle is coming off a season where he made his third NBA All-Star Game.

The former Kentucky star finished the year with averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range.

However, he only appeared in 46 games following a season-ending injury.

Randle recently made a post to Instagram with a clip from his offseason.

Randle captioned his post: "Long journey back!! Excited to share some of my story 🙏🏿"

Many fans reacted to the post.

@phaxaoh: "Can’t wait for Ju to shut everyone up this season 🤫"

@KnicksNation: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@slow_moetion_: "Don't let the media push u outta new york bro"

@climb.and.know.soul: "Julius going to have his best year… going to be so much easier with this team. Can’t wait for the season to start"

@rebel_gs: "The Guy is Back #KNICKSTAPE"

@justin.eng: "Block out all the haters and go represent nyc like you have been doing! We rockin with u JU!"

Former NBA star Zach Randolph: "💪🏿💪🏿"

@gabsspiegs: "Back and better than ever 🔥 NYC LOVES YOU 💙🧡"

@plugfaux: "I hope 3️⃣0️⃣ is available by preseason 🙏🏽🧡💙"

Randle has been with the Knicks for each of the previous five seasons.

He has helped them become one of the best teams in the league.

Last year, they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record and beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs (before losing to the Indiana Pacers in seven games).

