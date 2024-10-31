Fastbreak

New York Knicks Fans React To Karl-Anthony Towns' Performance Against Heat

Karl-Anthony Towns played 39 minutes against the Heat.

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks played the Miami Heat in Florida.

Karl-Anthony Towns had his best game as a member of the Knicks.

He finished with averages of 44 points, 13 rebounds and two assists while shooting 17/25 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMamba: "Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:

44 PTS
13 REB

First Knick to reach these numbers in a single game since Carmelo Anthony in 2014."

Many Knicks fans reacted to his huge night.

@AKris__: "Thank you kat we needed this after Yankees collapse"

@Knicktopia: "Bro saw the tweets about the Randle game"

@hopefulmetsfan: "That’s what I’m talking about

Feed the beast"

@SixZzshOtRipZz: "Big Bodega cooked tonight!

Helluva bounce back after only 8 attempts last game!"

@mpasco26: "Dude took over when we needed him the most. Hopefully, this is a good sign for things to come."

@GuitarDudeSorta: "Welcome to New York Kat. We've been waiting for you."

@NY_KnicksPR: "Karl-Anthony Towns has now registered 40+ points and 10+ rebounds for the 11th time in his career, which is ranked ninth in the NBA since Towns was drafted in 2015."

Via @BrunsonMuse: "Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:

44 PTS
12 REB
71% FG
4-5 3PT

Most points in a single game by a Knicks center since Patrick Ewing

Wow."

The Knicks improved to 2-2 in their first four games of the new season.

Towns is averaging 22.5 points 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 72.7% from the three-point range.

