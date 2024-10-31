New York Knicks Fans React To Karl-Anthony Towns' Performance Against Heat
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks played the Miami Heat in Florida.
Karl-Anthony Towns had his best game as a member of the Knicks.
He finished with averages of 44 points, 13 rebounds and two assists while shooting 17/25 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMamba: "Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:
44 PTS
13 REB
First Knick to reach these numbers in a single game since Carmelo Anthony in 2014."
Many Knicks fans reacted to his huge night.
@AKris__: "Thank you kat we needed this after Yankees collapse"
@Knicktopia: "Bro saw the tweets about the Randle game"
@hopefulmetsfan: "That’s what I’m talking about
Feed the beast"
@SixZzshOtRipZz: "Big Bodega cooked tonight!
Helluva bounce back after only 8 attempts last game!"
@mpasco26: "Dude took over when we needed him the most. Hopefully, this is a good sign for things to come."
@GuitarDudeSorta: "Welcome to New York Kat. We've been waiting for you."
@NY_KnicksPR: "Karl-Anthony Towns has now registered 40+ points and 10+ rebounds for the 11th time in his career, which is ranked ninth in the NBA since Towns was drafted in 2015."
Via @BrunsonMuse: "Karl-Anthony Towns tonight:
44 PTS
12 REB
71% FG
4-5 3PT
Most points in a single game by a Knicks center since Patrick Ewing
Wow."
The Knicks improved to 2-2 in their first four games of the new season.
Towns is averaging 22.5 points 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 59.6% from the field and 72.7% from the three-point range.