New York Knicks Fans React To Kevin Knox News
Kevin Knox is coming off his sixth season in the NBA.
The former Kentucky star averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 31 games for the Detroit Pistons.
Over the offseason, Knox signed a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
However, he was waived on Saturday.
Via The Golden State Warriors: "The Warriors have waived guard Blake Hinson, forward Kevin Knox II and forward Jackson Rowe."
Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
Many Knicks fans reacted to the news (h/t @NBA_NewYork).
@MikeyCoinSnatch: "Great fit. Bring him back"
@Abramovi8: "BRING HIM HOME!!!!"
@TreyStrongz_: "Don’t even think about it…"
@RPM699479833836: "Wouldnt be a bad add for Westchester."
@Aude_Mars: "I can’t really explain why, but I still see guys Kevin Knox & Frank Ntlikina as rookies lol"
@monetizemcgee: "Im still a lil mad at Scott Perry for this pick. Drafted him over SGA, Malik Monk, & MPJ."
Knox spent the first three and a half seasons of his career with the Knicks.
As a rookie, he averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 37.0% from the field and 34.3% from the three-point range in 75 games (57 starts).
The 25-year-old has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks (in addition to the Knicks, Pistons and Trail Blazers).
The Knicks will play their first game of the season on Tuesday evening when they visit the Boston Celtics.