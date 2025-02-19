New York Knicks Fans React To Kevin Knox News
Kevin Knox was the ninth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.
The former Kentucky star been seen as a player who had a lot of potential to become an All-Star.
While things didn't work out in New York, the 26-year-old signed a 10-day contract with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.
He had been playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors (G League).
Many Knicks fans reacted to the news on social media.
@Johnguy15673173: "Single handedly set the franchise back 15 years, what a player"
@TheBronxPulse: "This news irrelevant to ALL KNICKS fans. No one really cares and I say that nicely."
@JohanPe46828726: "I honestly would not mind to have Kevin on the Knicks bench. He d be ok for 5-10 mins"
@RCinthegarden: "Knicks legend."
Knox spent part of four seasons playing for the Knicks.
In that span, he averaged 8.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 195 games (61 starts).
In addition to New York, Knox has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers over six years.
Via NBA G League on January 20: "Kevin Knox was on fire tonight for the Warriors! The former NBA vet erupted for 39 points, tying his career high. This marks his fourth 30+ point game of the season, and he’s now averaging 25.8 PPG during the regular season."
The Warriors are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record in 55 games.